Untruth or possible: Ryan Tubridy's Late Late Show exit and the payments audit Ryan Tubridy says the suggestion his decision to retire from The Late Late Show was prompted by the payments scandal is “not true”. RTÉ bosses say it is "possible" the looming controversy around the two €75,000 payments influenced his decision. Watch the timeline of Ryan Tubridy's movements of the Late Late Show exit and the payments audit.