Una Healy thanks those who show up to casting call as she shares her pride for Irish talent

Una Healy was almost brought to tears after watching dozens of “incredible” dancers audition for her latest project. The singer and former member of The Saturdays enlisted in the help of Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian on her hunt for backup dancers to take part in her new music video. The pair held open auditions in Phoenix Performing Arts in Inchicore on Sunday and were “blown away” by the talented ladies who showed off their moves on the day. Posting on Instagram on Monday, Una thanked those who showed up at the casting call as she shared her pride for Irish talent.