UK’s first womb transplant a ‘massive success’ after sister’s donation

Surgeons have performed the UK’s first womb transplant on a woman whose sister was the living donor. The 34-year-old married woman received the womb during a nine hour and 20 minute operation carried out at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford. Her sister, aged 40, has already completed her family by giving birth to two children, and was willing to donate her womb. No babies have been born yet as a result of the donation, but the woman, who does not wish to be named, has stored five embryos with the aim of undergoing IVF later this year. She is hoping to have more than one baby as a result of the procedure.