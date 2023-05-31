UK’s first post-Brexit trade deals with Australia and New Zealand now in place

The UK’s trade deals with Australia and New Zealand came into force at midnight, with special shipments of British goods such as signed Beano comics among the first to be sent under the new arrangements. The agreements are the first trade deals negotiated post-Brexit to enter into force and come after the UK, Australia and New Zealand completed their domestic ratification processes. Under the deals’ terms, tariffs on all UK goods exports to Australia and New Zealand will be removed, access to these markets for services will be unlocked and red tape slashed for digital trade and work visas. Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “Today is a historic moment as our first trade deals to be negotiated post-Brexit come into effect."