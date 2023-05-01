Ukrainian DJ hopes simultaneous raves in Liverpool and Kyiv create connection

A Ukrainian DJ who will be part of a simultaneous rave in both Liverpool and Kyiv hopeUkrainian DJ hopes simultaneous raves in Liverpool and Kyiv create connections that the “party with a purpose” will allow Ukrainians to “feel the great support” from the UK through music. Nastia Haman, who is more commonly known by her artistic name Mingulitka, is to perform in Liverpool on May 7 as part of Rave UKraine, which will see simultaneous raves taking place at Liverpool music venue Content and at HVLV Bar feat Hangout in the Ukrainian capital, with each event being live-streamed to the other. Mingulitka, who is currently based in London and living with a host family, came to the UK via the Homes for Ukraine scheme in May of last year. She told the PA news agency that she is “excited” about the event and hopes it encourages people to continue supporting Ukrainians as the war continues.