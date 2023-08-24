UK minister warns against jumping to conclusions over Wagner chief’s reported death

A UK minister has warned it is important “not to jump to conclusions” over the reported death of the leader of the Wagner mercenary group in a plane crash, amid speculation that it was an assassination. Yevgeny Prigozhin was reportedly on the passenger list of a private jet which went down almost 185 miles north of Moscow on Wednesday, according to Russian authorities. The Wagner Group chief mounted a short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in June in a blow to President Vladimir Putin’s authority. Many observers expected Mr Putin to seek revenge, despite his vow to drop charges against Mr Prigozhin after initially denouncing the rebellion as treason. The UK Government is closely watching the situation but schools minister Nick Gibb said it must avoid making assumptions about the crash. Mr Prigozhin was among the dead in the crash, according to Wagner sources cited by Russian media. All 10 people on board – three crew and seven passengers – died, according to officials cited by Russia’s state news agency Tass. The Kremlin has not confirmed their deaths and Mr Putin made no mention of the crash as he addressed the summit of the Brics bloc of developing economies by video on Thursday. The Russian state has a history of links to the deaths of elites and spies who have fallen out of favour with the Putin regime, including on UK soil.