UK Government calls on councils to allow pubs to open earlier for World Cup final

Pubs across England are hoping a minister’s letter to councils across England means venues can open early for the World Cup final on Sunday. An average of 4.6 million people tuned in on a working day to watch the Lionesses progress to their first ever World Cup final with the win being the most-watched game of the tournament so far. England’s women will play Spain at 11am on Sunday in their first World Cup final after beating hosts Australia on Wednesday.

