UK Air traffic control review ordered with flight disruptions ‘to last for days’

Travel disruption could last for days after flights were cancelled leaving thousands of passengers stranded during a technical fault in the UK’s air traffic control (ATC) system. Transport Secretary Mark Harper said it was the worst incident of its kind in “nearly a decade” and announced an “independent review” will be carried out. The issue started on Monday after a technical glitch meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers. The disruption continued into Tuesday with flights cancelled and delayed and many aircraft and crews out of position. Credit GB News