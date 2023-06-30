Two warm-up games is ‘best preparation England can have’ says Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman would ideally like England to have more warm-up game time ahead of the World Cup but says she is not concerned. Having started their preparation camp at St George’s Park on June 19, the Lionesses have an initial warm-up match on Saturday against Portugal in Milton Keynes. They fly out to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand four days later, and are scheduled to then have a behind-closed-doors game against Canada on July 14, their only other match before opening their Group D fixtures by playing Haiti in Brisbane on July 22. Asked if she was concerned her players will not have enough match practice going into the World Cup with the two warm-up games, England boss Wiegman said: “No, we knew ahead of our preparation that this was the case.