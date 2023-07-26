Tottenham owner Joe Lewis arrested in US for ‘brazen insider trading scheme’

British billionaire and Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in New York for “orchestrating a brazen insider trading scheme”, a US attorney said. Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, alleged that over several years Mr Lewis had “abused his access to corporate boardrooms” and given inside information to romantic partners, personal assistants, private pilots and his friends. Mr Williams' office later said Lewis had been arrested and would be presented at court on Wednesday.