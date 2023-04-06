Tory MP Scott Benton has party whip suspended after offering to lobby for gambling firm

The Conservatives have suspended MP Scott Benton pending an investigation into undercover footage of him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors in exchange for money. He was stripped of the party whip after an undercover investigation for The Times found he was prepared to leak market-sensitive information to a bogus investment fund and ask parliamentary questions on its behalf, in breach of parliamentary rules. A spokesman for Tory chief whip Simon Hart said that following his self-referral to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Mr Benton “has had the Conservative Party Whip suspended whilst an investigation is ongoing”.