Top GAA pundits have been using the Sunday Game to promote brand deals with clothing companies, without RTÉ’s permission Paul Flynn, Tomás Ó Sé, Lee Keegan, Jackie Tyrrel and Sean Cavanagh are among the commentators who have been given suits or outfits by menswear boutiques, with a view to having them worn on the flagship GAA commentary programme. Pictures of sports stars wearing the clothing on the Sunday Game set is then posted on social media platforms like Instagram.