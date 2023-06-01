Top 50 best Irish albums: the case for The Unforgettable Fire

Home > Videos Top 50 best Irish albums: the case for The Unforgettable FireTop 50 best Irish albums: the case for The Unforgettable FireOwen BreslinThu 1 Jun 2023 at 17:04Radio Nova's Dee Woods make her argument for U2's 1984 classic Popular VideosMoreRunaway llama causes traffic chaos on motorwayMeath magician Cillian O'Connor (14) wows Britain's Got Talent judges and wins semi-final What's on for the June Bank Holiday weekend Latest VideosManchester United Player ratings as Reds can't stop City's march towards the trebleManchester City Player ratings as Blues take the silverwear in WembleyIreland Thinks Poll - Ireland not ready for an electionTop 50 best Irish albums - The Top TenCharlie Bird greets Bloom attendees at Samaritans standCharlie Bird greets Bloom attendees at Samaritans standPep Guardiola on United's desire to stop Man City winning the trebleMeath magician Cillian O'Connor (14) wows Britain's Got Talent judges and wins semi-final Priory Hall campaigner Stephanie Meehan tells how she and her children have coped after her partner took his own lifeFootage shows moment youths hurl objects at police cars in DerryShow more Top StoriesCourtsBarrister turns hero after defendant collapses in Kildare courtroomMusicSinger Cathy Davey: ‘I am hairy where girls aren’t meant to be. I have calloused hands; my feet would scare children’SoccerManchester United supporter arrested at FA Cup final for wearing offensive Hillsborough T-shirtCelebrity‘Women like me are not meant to succeed in this industry’: Siobhán McSweeney on losing her parents, almost quitting acting and that Bafta win Latest NewsMoreGolf Rory McIlroy leads going into final round of prestigious Memorial Tournament00:19Golf Phil Mickelson fires fresh jibes at Rory McIlroy over LIV Golf: ‘They’d have to deal with his bs’23:40Celebrity News EastEnders wins best soap as Jane McDonald takes over hosting duties23:25Celebrity News Dua Lipa calls ministers’ language on migrants ‘short-sighted and small-minded’23:10Gaelic Football ‘It bewilders you’ – Kildare boss Glenn Ryan laments poor second half against the Dubs 22:53Soccer Celtic wrap up treble with Scottish Cup success over Inverness22:34Gaelic Football Rian O’Neill’s red card hampers Armagh in two-point loss to Tyrone 22:27Soccer Manchester United supporter arrested at FA Cup final for wearing offensive Hillsborough T-shirt21:10Celebrity News British Soap Awards: Stars excited as Jane McDonald takes over hosting duties21:10Comment The trouble with Philip Schofield: Let’s face it, a cheating sleazebag is still a cheating sleazebag no matter his, or her, sexual orientation 21:00