Tom Parker’s widow honours Wanted singer at Father’s Day charity football match

Tom Parker has been honoured with a charity football match on Father’s Day – more than a year on from his death. Kelsey Parker, who had two young children with the boy band star, was at Bromley Football Club in London on Sunday to see celebrities take on the challenge. Her husband announced in October 2020 he had been diagnosed with stage four brain tumour glioblastoma and died in March 2022, aged 33. The match, sponsored by Quantus, will raise money for brain tumour charity, Ahead of the Game Foundation. The charity works with cancer sufferers and their families to provide rehabilitation, mental and emotional support as well as financial help during their darkest days.