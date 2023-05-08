Tom Cruise accepts his 'best performance' MTV movie award while flying a plane

Home > Videos Tom Cruise accepts his 'best performance' MTV movie award while flying a planeTom Cruise accepts his 'best performance' MTV movie award while flying a plane Mick CarolanToday at 18:20Tom Cruise accepts his 'best performance' MTV movie award while flying a plane Popular VideosMoreBruce Springsteen sings 'Hometown' in Kildare pubLiverpool fans appear to jeer national anthem ahead of Premier League matchRolling out the Turquoise Carpet: Wild Youth arrival at Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Latest VideosTom Cruise accepts his 'best performance' MTV movie award while flying a planeCharlie Bird shares heart warming memory of meeting his hero Bruce SpringsteenToday's News in 90 SecondsLeague of Ireland Premier Division Team of the WeekLate Late Show: The contenders still in running to be new hostAustralia hit by high winds, snow and hailCCTV captures shocking footage of a U.S. Air Force F-16 crash in South KoreaTrump's deposition video goes public during trial'Act' trailer by Glass Mask TheatreCarlow Tourism - Big Houses and Beautiful GardensShow more Top StoriesCommentFionnán Sheahan: The 500 acres in Dublin city that are primed for housing but are ignored or just unseenAnalysisLindy McDowell: Not quite ostracised, but still an awkward day for ‘Spare’ Harry who walked up aisle of Westminster Abbey on his ownIrish NewsLATEST | Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashIrish NewsSon of elderly man hacked to death tells murderer ‘you won’t be playing happy families when the sentence is read out’ Latest NewsMoreIrish Business Makhlouf promises tighter control of crypto ‘Ponzi schemes’18:26Irish News Over 10,000 patients left waiting on trolleys during April, says INMO18:22Videos Tom Cruise accepts his 'best performance' MTV movie award while flying a plane18:20Music President leads tributes to The Chieftains fiddler Sean Keane18:10Videos Charlie Bird shares heart warming memory of meeting his hero Bruce Springsteen18:07GAA ‘We feel we have the balance right’ – GAAGo head defends premium TV service amid criticism of inter-county coverage17:56Irish News LATEST | Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash17:51Gaelic Football GAA announce throw-in times for first games in All-Ireland SFC group stages17:43Videos Today's News in 90 Seconds17:41Celebrity News Joe Swash gets emotional about I’m A Celeb: It gave me everything I ever wanted17:40