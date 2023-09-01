Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 1st September

Home > Videos Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 1st SeptemberToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 1st SeptemberAvril KinsellaToday at 16:04Today's sports news in 90 seconds. Popular VideosMoreCCTV footage shows moment motorbike crashes into van in Dublin cityShocking footage of a flight to Mallorca being hit by turbulence during a powerful stormGardaí tell of devastation after deaths of three members of one family in Cashel collision Latest VideosBus collides with truck on O’Connell StreetChelsea boss Pochettino pleads patience for new signing Cole PalmerA shaman’s approach to renovationToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 1st SeptemberPremier League transfer update: Man City capture Matheus Nunes from WolvesBaz Black and Paul Fitzgerald discuss their latest movie Dublin CrustLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists the club are not planning any late deadline day movesLeague of Ireland Premier Division preview30 guards held hostage in Ecuadorian prison as riots take place in multiple jailsThe Wheel Of Time directors preview season 2Show more Top StoriesCourtsLATEST | Bank tells High Court it will chase fraudster Catriona Carey over debt on loan Rugby World CupRuaidhri O’Connor: Why it will be no surprise if the coming World Cup was disrupted by ‘Just Stop Oil’ or similar groupsIrish NewsPedestrian (20s) dies after being hit by bus in Dublin city centre, leaving Busáras closedCourtsDad (51) jailed for assaulting young sons over five-year-period and slapping baby daughter Latest NewsMoreCelebrityRyan Tubridy enjoys ‘nature at its most wonderful’ on boat trip and trek in Galway17:12Personal FinanceAIB admits to third error in a month over mortgage payments17:06Women's SportAFLW round-up: Sinéad Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin feature for champions Melbourne in season opening rout17:02Irish NewsMajority comfortable with ‘care robots’ looking after the elderly, new study finds16:59TelevisionTop Boy review: Barry Keoghan’s psychotic character lights up gangster drama as it goes out with a bang16:50VideosBus collides with truck on O’Connell Street16:46North AmericaViolence, lice and deaths: Inside the notorious Fulton County jail where Donald Trump and 18 allies were booked over alleged Georgia election plot16:44CourtsShop manager wins €33,000 over sacking after claim she vandalised worker’s car16:38VideosChelsea boss Pochettino pleads patience for new signing Cole Palmer16:38Courts‘I am Jesus’ – Man accused of slashing Dublin woman’s face in ‘random unprovoked attack’16:35