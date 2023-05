Watch today's news in 90 seconds which includes stories on: Sarah McInerney tells how fraudsters accessed her bank account after she fell victim to a scam text. RTÉ release Late Late Show bloopers ahead of Ryan's last show. Man (20s) arrested after fatal stabbing in County Wexford – ‘It’s devastating for the area’. Mum who had to stay in Spain after baby arrived early praises teacher for helping family through ‘nightmare’.