Today's News in 90 seconds include stories: ‘Populist’ and ‘nuts’ – bitter Coalition row as Fianna Fáil hit out at Fine Gael’s €1,000 tax-cut ‘kite-flying’. RTÉ star Brendan Courtney tells teen attacked in Navan you are ‘loved and supported’. ‘Deep sadness’ at death of 36-year-old Kerry woman after cancer battle. Flight attendant goes viral for hilariously theatrical pre-flight safety briefing.