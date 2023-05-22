Today's News in 90 Seconds - May 22nd

Watch top current stories for today's News in 90 seconds 22nd May 2023: How Coolmine charity helped turn two individual's life around. Former Late Late Show stalwart Pat Kenny says commuting from England to RTÉ, won’t be “as good” as living in Ireland full-time for new host Patrick Kielty, but added “it’s doable”. Plane flips over after landing on popular Irish beach: ‘The pilot had a bit of a cut on his head’. Phillip Schofield believes he was ‘hung out to dry’ as bitterness festers over This Morning exit.