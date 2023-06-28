Today's News in 90 Seconds - June 28th

Home > Videos Today's News in 90 Seconds - June 28thToday's News in 90 Seconds - June 28thDarren HalleyToday at 10:51Today's News in 90 Seconds - June 28th Popular VideosMoreDee Forbes stepping down is ‘a tactical resignation' says NUJ’s Seamus DooleyRTE's top presenters release statements on earnings‘We’re just as angry as the public’ – Orla O’Donnell shows frustration over RTÉ payment scandal Latest VideosPlayground in Sean Moore Park set on fire for second timeDublin playground set on fire for second timeItalian authorities hunt for man caught on camera scratching names into the Colosseum with a keyToday's News in 90 Seconds - June 28thActor Kevin Spacey arrives at court to stand trial for alleged sex offences Kaleidoscope Festival prepares for 2023 return this weekendOn This Day In History - June 28thRemains found in California mountains confirmed to be those of Julian SandsRTE executive says only former DG would have known salary figures incorrect10 things we learned from RTÉ’s statementShow more Top StoriesAnalysisFionnán Sheahan: Ryan Tubridy payments saga adopts new twist on age-old scandal strategy: Blame it on the DGCrimeLATEST | Donegal disappearance: Gardaí continue search for missing victim of violent assault after ‘confession’Irish NewsMan who harassed parking warden for years over €40 ticket wants to keep conviction ‘low-key’EducationLeaving Cert Applied (LCA) students can feel belittled by teachers, peers and wider society Latest NewsMoreEducationLeaving Cert Applied (LCA) students can feel belittled by teachers, peers and wider society12:11League of IrelandThree-time title winner Ciarán Kilduff appointed new manager of Athlone Town12:01Celebrity NewsDownload Festival investigates ‘unprecedented and unacceptable’ traffic levels11:55SeachtainBród na Gaeltachta faoi lánseol leis an fhéile ar ais arís11:37Legal AdviceLegal Advice: I’m worried my neighbours’ dying ash trees could fall on my cattle shed. Who is responsible?11:30VideosDublin playground set on fire for second time11:29VideosItalian authorities hunt for man caught on camera scratching names into the Colosseum with a key11:26Irish NewsMigrants call for reduction of €300 residence permit fee11:25Irish NewsMan who harassed parking warden for years over €40 ticket wants to keep conviction ‘low-key’11:18Irish NewsBREAKING | Revealed: The seven RTÉ officials set for Oireachtas grilling over Ryan Tubridy pay scandal11:14