Today's News in 90 seconds - July 18th

Home > Videos Today's News in 90 seconds - July 18thToday's News in 90 seconds - July 18th Sathishaa MohanToday at 10:26Today's news in 90 seconds. Popular VideosMore'I'm Not Here To Hurt You - The Story Of Ireland's Most Polite Bank Robber' Full PromoAustralian players react to Ireland's abandoned friendly against ColombiaAustralia's Matildas release video statement calling out gender disparity in World Cup prize money Latest VideosIrish man gets stuck in restaurant after closing time, in viral video clipToday's News in 90 seconds - July 18thIndo World Cup Daily: Ireland's World Cup countdown nearly overAustralia's Clare Wheeler on making her debut against Ireland and what to expect in Sydney on ThursdayDublin Bus passenger comes to aid of Garda after man attacks him on O’Connell StreetMusician Self Esteem awarded honorary doctorateWildfires force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Greek capitalOn This Day In History - July 18th'I'm Not Here To Hurt You - The Story Of Ireland's Most Polite Bank Robber' Full PromoUN secretary-general 'deeply disappointed' by Russia's decision on Ukraine food productionShow more Top StoriesTechnologyThe pleasure and the great peril of falling in love with an AI girlfriendSoccerDavid Kelly: Vera Pauw’s story is shadowed by the remnants of so many shattered lives – not just her ownPersonal FinanceMortgage ‘ticking time bomb’ for 400,000 as European Central Bank set to pass on ninth hike rate to customersWeatherIrish woman in Gran Canaria brands 50C ‘heat storm’ gripping island ‘unbearable’ Latest NewsMoreVideosIrish man gets stuck in restaurant after closing time, in viral video clip10:31VideosToday's News in 90 seconds - July 18th10:26VideosIndo World Cup Daily: Ireland's World Cup countdown nearly over10:15CelebrityKim Kardashian stunned after woman claims Skims bodysuit ‘saved’ her life when she was shot10:08North AmericaDonal Trump’s bid to dismiss election interference probe is thrown out10:04Celebrity NewsTechnical glitch on BBC Breakfast leaves reporter ‘sounding like Minnie Mouse’10:00WeatherIrish weather: Status Yellow warnings still in place for three counties as rain to continue09:55Celebrity NewsHereford museum revamp given £5m National Lottery funding boost09:55WeatherIrish woman in Gran Canaria brands 50C ‘heat storm’ gripping island ‘unbearable’ 09:28World NewsMan and dog rescued by tuna boat after drifting for three months in Pacific09:15