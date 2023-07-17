Today's News in 90 seconds - July 17th

Home > Videos Today's News in 90 seconds - July 17thToday's News in 90 seconds - July 17thSathishaa MohanToday at 11:50Today's news in 90 seconds. Popular VideosMoreCCTV footage shows car falling off rooftop car park in Dublin city centreForest fire in La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, forces evacuation of thousandsNK Management | Who has left since the RTÉ payment scandal? Latest VideosFootage shows damage after Crimea bridge explosionBrutal heatwave in Death Valley threatens to top highest ever temperatureToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 17th JulyBibby Stockholm barge to house asylum seekers is on the moveToday's News in 90 seconds - July 17thDenise O'Sullivan joins rest of Ireland squad for trainingIreland's 7-day weather forecast - (17th of July - 23rd of July)Australian players react to Ireland's abandoned friendly against ColombiaDenise O'Sullivan on course to be fit for World Cup openerHighlights from day 14 at WimbledonShow more Top StoriesOpinionAllison Morris: It’s time to take the gloves off and fight back against online trollsHealth FeaturesAsk Allison: My wife buys designer bags but won’t help with bills — I’m struggling to pay for everythingPoliticsLatest | Child benefit top-up and extra parent’s leave plan in Budget to ease cost of living crisisCrimeKiller jailed over Dublin feud murder sets up online dating profile from prison Latest NewsMoreRugbyThe explosive evidence, the timeline and the mitigation – everything you need to know about Johnny Sexton’s three-match ban13:32Celebrity NewsComedian Dom Joly leads Westminster protest against Illegal Migration Bill13:30World NewsRussia has halted a wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain. It's a blow to global food security13:24Irish News‘I don’t like to be pigeonholed’ – RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn on writing a book and being ‘kept on my toes’13:24EuropeFootage shows damage after Crimea bridge explosion13:02Premier LeagueRichard Jolly: Harry Maguire’s fall from grace shows how the Manchester United captaincy has become a hospital pass13:01Celebrity NewsSir Elton John and David Furnish give evidence in Kevin Spacey trial13:00Personal FinanceYour Questions Answered: ‘A shop only gave me a credit note – which has just expired – shouldn’t they give me a refund instead?’13:00CrimeBreaking | Relative of ‘The General’ arrested as gardaí foil suspected murder bid and recover loaded handgun12:55EntertainmentRacing royalty: Rachael Blackmore spotted at Wimbledon final alongside William, Kate and 00712:53