Today's News in 90 seconds - August 14th

Home > Videos Today's News in 90 seconds - August 14thToday's News in 90 seconds - August 14th Sathishaa MohanToday at 12:39Today's News in 90 seconds - August 14th Popular VideosMoreBono treats Sarajevo Film Festival crowd to song after U2 documentary screeningExplainer: What is the Eris (EG.5) variant of Covid-19?Irish comedian Seán Burke's hilarious skit on 'When Your Dublin Bus Goes Missing' Latest VideosDissidents blamed for posting PSNI data leak document on wallWhite Tailed Eagle released into Irish SkiesParents spared jail over dog attack that killed three-month-old daughterNeymar closing in on move to Saudi Arabian club Al HilalHawaiians mourn wildfire victims as officials warn full toll is not yet knownKevin De Bruyne faces ‘a few weeks out’ after suffering another hamstring injuryAnthony Joshua: I have been carrying heavyweight boxingHarry Kane hints at future Tottenham return after completing Bayern Munich moveRussia targets Odesa again but Ukraine says all missiles and drones shot downRory McIlroy in ProfileShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsMountjoy prison officer wounded fighting in Ukraine war says he just wants his old job backCommentJason Willick: Strongest part of the Donald Trump indictment has its own weaknessesHealthLong Covid: Scientists identify mysterious new symptom affecting the legsIrish NewsFears for health of thousands as areas with shocking air quality revealed Latest NewsMoreSoccerIrish striker Armstrong Oko-Flex signs deal with Swiss side FC Zurich17:17BritainCouple whose husky mauled their baby daughter to death allowed to keep pack of dogs17:16Irish NewsDissidents blamed for posting PSNI data leak document on wall17:14BritainRAF jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers off British coast17:08Celebrity NewsRupert Murdoch ‘dating former scientist months after calling off two-week engagement’, claims report17:00Premier LeagueNewcastle step up interest in Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney17:00VideosWhite Tailed Eagle released into Irish Skies16:59Celebrity NewsStrictly star Annabel Croft: Late husband was huge fan of dancing show16:55Personal FinanceAsk the expert: Do we need to pay tax on €15,000 gifted to each of our two children by a relative?16:50World NewsSpectacular Mount Etna eruption forces cancellation of all flights at Sicilian airport16:42