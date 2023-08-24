TikTok star Mizzy bailed again over prank videos

TikTok prankster Mizzy has again been released on bail after he was accused of posting videos on social media without the consent of the people featured in them. The star, real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court in east London on Thursday morning. He was listed for trial on three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order but his case was adjourned because he has now been accused of engaging in further “criminal activities”, according to a joint submission by prosecution and defence