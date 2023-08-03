Three great abs exercises that aren't crunches with Laura Williams

Most of us have been guilty of doing a huge number of crunches in the hope of making our tummies trimmer. Then, two weeks later, we’re disappointed nothing seems to have changed. “Think abs and we tend to think ‘six-pack’ (visible or not) – the long muscle that extends along the front of the abdomen,” says PT and fitness expert, Laura Williams. “This often makes crunches our go-to move when it comes to the tum. But the abdominal muscles also include your waist muscles – your obliques – and one of your main core muscles, the transversus abdominis.” Targeting these areas, she says, with a variety of exercises will help to strengthen all the important muscles of the abdominal area, as well as those in the upper back and hips, helping with everything from a stronger core to preventing injury. That Aren't Crunches.