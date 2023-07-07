Thousands gather to mourn deaths of teenagers that sparked Ely riot

Thousands of people have gathered for the funeral of two teenagers whose deaths sparked a riot in Cardiff. A joint service for best friends Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, began at the Church of the Resurrection on Grand Avenue in Ely just after 1pm on Thursday. It followed a procession of two limousines, four hearses and eight white Rolls-Royce cars along with around a dozen motorbikes arranged by the boys‘ friends. Kyrees and Harvey died on the evening of Monday May 22 when they crashed on a Sur-Ron bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a police van. The tragedy sparked hours of disorder in the city suburb which included violent clashes with police and damage to property.