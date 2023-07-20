‘They’re bleeding the public dry’ – pubgoers react to news of August price increase on pints

'They're bleeding the public dry' public react to news of August price increase on pints

The price of a pint of Guinness is going up by four cents in August, maker Diageo has confirmed.

It will push the price of a pint beyond €6 in many city pubs.

The move will also apply to the group’s Carslberg, Harp, Smithwicks, Rock Shore and Hop House 13 brands in Ireland.

Diageo has confirmed the price rise, citing higher input costs. The price only affects the on-trade meaning drinks sold in pubs and restaurants.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), which represents publicans said the price increase is poorly timed and deeply unfair to both consumers and publicans.