The Spiders from Mars remember chaos of final Ziggy Stardust gig 50 years later

Members of David Bowie’s world-famous rock band The Spiders from Mars have recalled the madness of their final show with Ziggy Stardust on its 50th anniversary. Mike Garson, Geoff MacCormack and Michael "Woody" Woodmansey noted the “nostalgia” of returning to London’s Hammersmith Odeon, following their historic performance on July 3 1973. All three musicians attended the global premiere of the newly restored version of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture on Monday.