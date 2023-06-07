The Princess of Wales shows of sporting skills in game of walking rugby

The Princess of Wales has revealed her sporting skills as she visited a rugby club to talk about childhood and the importance of community settings in early years. Kate visited Maidenhead Rugby Club on Wednesday where she played rugby with England stars Courtney Lawes and Danny Care before sitting down for an open chat as part of her Shaping Us campaign. The princess launched the campaign with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in January to highlight the importance of supporting young children and those caring for them.