The master farrier keeping horses swift and sure-footed at the Irish Derby

As jockeys guide their horses to the starting line at the Curragh for Sunday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, they’ll know they’ll be sure-footed thanks to Eamon Behan, who’s been the top farrier at the racecourse for the past 34 years.

But Eamon and his colleagues will be in fast response mode in the parade ring and on starting line to ensure that running repairs to the equine footwear can be carried out swiftly. Heavy metal exercising shoes are fitted 4-6 weeks before the race and replaced with lighter aluminium shoes for top performance three days before the Derby.

“These horses are running at 40 kilometres an hour and it’s important to have them as comfortable as possible. They’re like an athlete in an Olympic final – and we’re a big cog in that wheel. If it’s not right down below, it won’t be right on top” Eamon told the Irish Independent.