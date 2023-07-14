The Mami Wata: Mmiri niile exhibition

A new exhibition Mami Wata: Mmiri niile, takes place at the Sean McDermott Street Swimming Pool in Dublin 1. It is open from 11 am to 3 pm daily from Saturday 24 June to Wednesday 28 June. The exhibition was made with African women from across Dublin about barriers to swimming, by artist Chinedum Muotto. In 2021, as part of a Creative Residency in Art & Sport, Chinedum Muotto issued a callout to women of African descent from across Dublin, with an invitation to join a learn-to-swim group with a difference. The aim was to address some of the racial, ethnic and cultural barriers faced by many people when it comes to accessing Dublin's public swimming pools. Eight participants joined, all women of African descent from countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Togo. Many of them had never been in a pool or swam in the sea before. Working with the artist and a professional instructor, the women gradually learned to swim at bespoke lessons in Ballymun pool and Clontarf Baths. They documented their experiences in creative ways and shared stories of their relationship to water. The exhibition ‘Mami Wata: Mmiri niile’ weaves their voices together with traditional folklore, in a unique and immersive experience that brings the sea to Sean McDermott Street. Mami Wata: Mmiri niile is part of our Creative Residency in Art and Sport, made by Dublin City Council Culture Company in partnership with the Dublin City Sport & Wellbeing Partnership.