The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’

The star of Disney’s new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has hailed the film’s diverse cast as a “beautiful melting pot”. Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the film, said being an inspiration for other black and brown children was “spectacular”. The film, set for release on May 26, also stars Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy. Speaking at the London premiere of the film on Monday, Bailey told the PA news agency: “It’s so important."