The Left Wing: The return of Johnny Sexton, the XV to face Romania, and the security entourage for the Ireland team

Rúaidhrí O'Connor and Cian Tracey joined Sinéad Kissane at the Ireland team hotel in Bordeaux to discuss the starting team that head coach Andy Farrell has named for their World Cup opener against Romania on Saturday. Plus, they give an insight into the remarkable security detail that follows Ireland - and the other high-profile rugby teams - at this Rugby World Cup. Listen & Follow on Apple or Spotify: https://pod.fo/e/1ebbf3