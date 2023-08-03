‘The hands of the two girls touching as though off to heaven together’ – funeral masses of Kiea McCann

The funeral mass of Kiea McCann (17) has heard how her and her best friend Dlava Mohamed’s (16) hands were touching at the scene of the horror crash "as though they knew they were off to heaven together”.

Parish Priest Father John Chester told mourners how he sat with Kiea’s father Franky yesterday and listened to his account of trying to save both teenage girls when he arrived at the scene of the accident. "No father should have to witness such a terrible scene,” Fr Chester said. The best friends were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed near Clones as they made their ways to a debs ball on Monday night.

A funeral booklet for Kiea McCann used a photograph of the friends tightly embracing along with a poem which described the joy of finding “one true best friends”.