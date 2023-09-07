The goats trained to tackle invasive species

An innovative project is letting people rent goats instead of using destructive machinery or chemicals to clear invasive plants in hard-to-reach areas.

William Walsh is pioneering the idea in Ireland and his herd of goats are currently at Sonairte Visitor Eco-Centre in Laytown, Co Meath.

Mr Walsh is the founder of Billy’s Rent a Goat – a business based on hiring out goats to anyone who needs them.

He provides a chemical-free and eco-friendly service that raises awareness about the environment.