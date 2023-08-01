The Galway Races 2023: All you need to know

The Galway Races: All you need to know

Around 130,000 fans are expected to descend on Ballybrit for the festival.

With over €2.1 million in prize-money up for grabs over 53 races, here is all you need to know.

Where and when are the Galway Races on?

Ballybrit racecourse is the venue for the Galway Races, which take place from Monday July 31 to Sunday August 6

Where can I watch and follow the Galway Races?

RTÉ 2 will have live coverage from Monday to Thursday, which can also be accessed through the RTÉ player. TG4 will be televising the action on Friday and Saturday and streaming will be available on the TG4 Player.

Where can I get tickets for the Galway Races?

Tickets can be bought on the official website here, with single day, multi-day and group packages still available.

When is Galway Races Ladies Day 2023?

This year's Ladies day is on Thursday August 3. There is a €10,000 cash prize for the best dressed lady, and a €3,000 cheque for best hat.

What are the odds?

