The clean-up begins in Trafalgar Square after the coronation

Home > Videos The clean-up begins in Trafalgar Square after the coronationThe clean-up begins in Trafalgar Square after the coronationToday at 20:02Footage from Trafalgar Square showing the aftermath and clean-up of the coronation. Popular VideosMoreBruce Springsteen sings 'Hometown' in Kildare pubBBC presenter thinks she's off air but isn't'It's always good to be back in Dublin' - Hollywood actor AJ Buckley on coming back to Ireland for the IFTAs Latest VideosThe clean-up begins in Trafalgar Square after the coronationFootage from Coronation shows Leo Varadkar picking his noseAnti-monarchy protest takes place in LondonRoyal fans take to social media after spotting the 'Grim Reaper' at King Charles' CoronationMoment Britain’s King Charles takes the crownOn This Day in History 6th MayRoyal family arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronationKate and William arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronationBruce Springsteen sings 'Hometown' in Kildare pubColour diagnosis: How to find what shade of clothes suit youShow more Top StoriesUnited Rugby ChampionshipEXCLUSIVE | Conor Murray on father’s traumatic accident: ‘You’re in shock, but you don’t understand you’re in shock’CrimeNotorious killer ‘exposed himself’ to female member of Mountjoy Prison staffNewsKerry restaurant with ‘impeccable reputation’ fined for breaching employment lawCelebrity FeaturesOn The Mall since 7am: Cheers and searches for Princess Anne, early G&T’s and the faces of royals taped to trees Latest NewsMoreGaelic Football Dónal Burke sets the standards as Dublin see off Wexford20:57Hurling Conor Whelan hat-trick sets the tone as Galway thrash Westmeath20:51Premier League Mo Salah goal sinks Brentford as Liverpool make it six wins in a row20:35United Rugby Championship Worn-out Sharks no match as Leinster hit them for five tries in URC quarter-final20:35Videos The clean-up begins in Trafalgar Square after the coronation20:02Celebrity Features On The Mall since 7am: Cheers and searches for Princess Anne, early G&T’s and the faces of royals taped to trees20:01Celebrity News Stella McCartney to perform conservation-focused speech at Coronation Concert19:40Hurling Live | Cork vs Tipperary: Old rivals battle it out for vital Munster championship win19:34Gaelic Football Sligo claim famous win over Kerry to advance to All-Ireland U-20 final19:31Premier League Watch: Liverpool fans boo ‘God Save The King’ at Anfield after Premier League decision to play anthem19:08