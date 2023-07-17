'The best player to ever don boots': Lionel Messi unveiled to Inter Miami's fans

**Must credit: MLS Lionel Messi has been introduced to Inter Miami’s fans during a special event hosted at the MLS club’s DRV Pink Stadium. During the ceremony, which was dubbed The Unveil and broadcast live, the 36-year-old Argentina superstar greeted Inter Miami owner David Beckham with a hug before receiving his pink No 10 jersey. Messi told the crowd: “I want to thank all the people of Miami for their welcome and love since I arrived in this city."