Ten things we learned from RTÉ’s annual report.

Home > Videos Ten things we learned from RTÉ’s annual reportTen things we learned from RTÉ’s annual report Olivia LynottToday at 12:46Ten things we learned from RTÉ’s annual report. Popular VideosMoreIndo World Cup Daily: Assessing the big pool games ahead of the opening weekend in FranceWatch: Ex-Galway star Johnny Glynn involved in controversial flashpoint in club hurling matchPadraig Harrington was joined by his two dogs in Wednesday's pro am Latest VideosWatch – Can Stephen Kenny’s Ireland complete ‘mission impossible’ in Paris?Hundreds attend a vigil in Castlederg for man who was fatally stabbedTen things we learned from RTÉ’s annual reportPolice continue search for terror suspect who escaped from Wandsworth prisonOn This Day In History - September 7thAdventurous 93-year-old goes ‘out in style’ as ashes scattered by droneWatch – Indo World Cup Daily: Ireland team to be announced today for World Cup openerFan-inspired rugby artwork "unveiled" at Louvre Museum in ParisMet Police appeal for public help to find ex-soldier who escaped from prisonIreland's weather forecastShow more Top StoriesTV NewsVogue Williams and Joanne McNally hit Ibiza to explore sexual boundaries in new TV showIrish BusinessThis Working Life: ‘Winston Churchill would smoke a cigar right through his meal. Charlie Chaplin was lovely. Bob Dylan was not very nice and Sinatra aloof’Irish NewsThree people (60s) injured after car crashes into pub’s seating area in Donegal TownCourtsMan who smashed phone during garda drugs search told court he was using it to cheat on girlfriend by ‘sexting’ other woman Latest NewsMorePoliticsBudget 2024: Children's minister says he wants targeted measures to ease child poverty as he appears to rule out second rate of child benefit14:30Irish NewsLatest | Patrick Kielty on hosting his first Late Late Show as RTÉ release new promo video – ‘Sh*t just got real’14:15Rugby World CupRugby World Cup Touchlines: Spying stories persist as Ireland hand big opportunity to Joe McCarthy14:14BooksThe Free State soldiers implicated in the murder of two Jews — and how the Army covered it up14:10TV ReviewsWelcome to Wrexham, season two review: A vapid advert masquerading as a sports documentary14:09DairyEnvironment still top of agenda despite €690m milk cheque cut, Tirlán CEO claims14:08International SoccerWatch – Can Stephen Kenny’s Ireland complete ‘mission impossible’ in Paris?13:50Celebrity NewsMiley Cyrus decided to split with Liam Hemsworth on day of Glastonbury 2019 set13:45Celebrity News‘Thank you for all the love’ – Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig leave Gogglebox13:45Celebrity NewsCollection of Hilary Mantel’s essays to be published in posthumous memoir13:40