Ten Hag says Fernandes could yet be in contention for Man Utd’s clash with Spurs
Erik ten Hag allayed concerns over Bruno Fernandes’ ankle injury and even suggested the Manchester United midfielder has a chance of facing stuttering Tottenham on Thursday evening. The 28-year-old sustained the issue in the first half of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final win against Brighton but managed to play on until the 101st minute of the penalty shoot-out victory. However, concerns grew over Fernandes’ fitness on Monday when his partner posted a photo of the United playmaker with his right foot elevated next to a protective boot and pair of crutches. The Portugal international was seen at Carrington without crutches or a boot on Wednesday lunchtime but appeared to have a very slight limp, with Ten Hag suggesting he may be involved at Spurs on Thursday evening.