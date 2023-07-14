Teenagers jailed for life for murdering 16-year-old Ronan Kanda in ‘cowardly’ attack

Two teenagers who stabbed a 16-year-old to death in the street in a case of mistaken identity as he walked home from a friend’s house have been jailed for life. Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill, both 17, who can today be named for the first time after an application to lift reporting restrictions was granted by a judge, were involved in a brutal attack on Ronan Kanda as he walked home from a friend’s house where he had gone to buy a PlayStation controller in Wolverhampton last year.