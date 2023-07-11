TDs clash on Nature Restoration Law in the Dáil

The Dáil was suspended two separate times on Wednesday afternoon by the deputy chair Catherline Connolly after a row broke out between Independent TD Michael Collins and Minister of State Pippa Hackett. The deputy chair suspended the Dáil the first time after Deputy Collins, followed by Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae, would not stop talking across the Dáil floor. After several minutes, the Dáil resumed but Deputy Healy Rae was on his feet and would not sit down. He was demanding for Minister Hackett to apologise to Deputy Collins. "You leave me no choice," said Ms Connolly. "This is not acceptable behaviour. "You are completely and utterly out of order," she told Deputy Healy Rae. The scraps broke out during an intense debate on rewetting.