Taoiseach says it is not ‘credible’ that Dee Forbes was the only person with knowledge of payments to Ryan Tubridy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has slammed the RTÉ statement of yesterday pinning all the blame for the secret cash fiasco on Dee Forbes.

“We do not believe it is credible that the former DG Dee Forbes was the only person with knowledge of these events,” Mr Varadkar said, directly dismissing the central plank of RTE’s delayed statement that was supposed to set out full details.

The RTÉ timeline of four weeks for probing other payments to Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2019 was also not satisfactory, Mr Varadkar said.