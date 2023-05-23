Taoiseach pledges old age pensions will definitely increase in the October Budget

The old age pension is definitely going to be increased in the autumn – but the exact amount has yet to be decided, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil. The announcement follows pledges earlier this week by Fine Gael to push in Government for significant tax cuts of about €1,000 per year for average families. Mr Varadkar was replying to Independent TD for Dublin South Central, Joan Collins, who urged the Taoiseach to support a “pension pledge” campaign organised by Age Action Ireland and the trade unions. She said pensions should be linked to average industrial earnings and indexed to the inflation rate. Ms Collins said if the Old Age Pension were pegged at 34pc of average industrial earnings and inflation linked it would currently stand at €310 per week or €45 more than the present weekly rate.