Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was heckled on the third day of the Government’s neutrality forum on Monday.

Former Independent candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election Peter Dooley branded the forum a “sham” and accused Mr Varadkar of “serving” the EU and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after he interrupted the Taoiseach’s opening address.

“Wars don’t serve the interests of working class people. You’re only serving the interests of the elites, Ursula von der Leyen and the European Union. Ireland is a vassal state of the United States,” Mr Dooley told the Taoiseach.

He said there is a “proxy” war in Ukraine which has banned churches, political opposition and media.

“Many of those things are untrue, others are conspiracy theories but I’d be happy to cover them during my speech if I’m given the chance to speak,” said Mr Varadkar.