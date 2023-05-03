Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggests the UK could become a Republic in time

THE Taoiseach has said the majority of the United Kingdom population support the monarchy, while peoples are free to choose their form of government in future. He was commenting on protests made in the Dáil chamber against Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III in London. But Leo Varadkar did not comment on questions raised by two Opposition Deputies in the House, and backed by another, as to why the State broadcaster would be carrying four hours of coverage and commentary on the ceremony.