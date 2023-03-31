Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks on deep housing crisis
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, speaking to the media during a site visit highlighting Cairn Ltdï's new housing projects in Delgany, Co Wicklow, addresses the housing crisis.
