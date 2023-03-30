Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ‘retains confidence’ in Defence Forces chief despite damning report
The Taoiseach has said he retains confidence in the Defence Forces’ chief of staff following a damning report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and discrimination within the Irish military. On Wednesday, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy said he was “ashamed” following the publication of an independent review group’s (IRG) report which found a “discernible pattern of rape and sexual assault” within the Defence Forces.