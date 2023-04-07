Tanaiste condemns dissident republicans over possible PSNI attacks

Police in Northern Ireland have warned of the potential of dissidents launching attacks on their officers in Derry on Easter Monday. Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the force has received “strong” intelligence that dissidents are planning to launch terror attacks against officers on the bank holiday. PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said that officers would be moved to frontline duties to counter any potential threats, in a policing strategy that he said had not been used in years. He said this reflected the “exceptional circumstances” ahead of this Easter weekend.