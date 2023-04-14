Take That and Katy Perry among stars to perform at concert for King’s coronation

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are among the musical stars who will perform at the Coronation Concert to celebrate the crowning of the King and Queen Consort, the BBC has announced. The line-up will also include Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench, with more acts to be announced soon. The event on May 7 in the grounds of Windsor Castle will be in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests and broadcast across BBC television and radio stations.